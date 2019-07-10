CATO, Moira Elizabeth:
Originally of Te Kuiti. On 8 July 2019 with family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy & Dennis Wells, Brian, Christine, Kevin & Jenny. Special Grandma of Kelly, Shaun and Katrina. Loved Nana of Lochlan, and loved great-Grandma of Devyn, Karlia, Jazlyn and Kaden. A service for Moira will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 12 July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Cato family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 10, 2019