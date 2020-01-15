Miriam WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "The Wrights were our neighbours at Otorohanga, when it..."
    - James Gollan
  • "WRIGHT, Miriam Frances (Biddy): On Monday 13th January..."
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Bride's Anglican Church
Death Notice

WRIGHT,
Miriam Frances (Biddy):
On Monday 13th January 2020, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Hugh (dec), beloved sister of Ray (dec) and Victor Doe (dec). A celebration of Biddy's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church on Friday, 17th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beattie Home would be appreciated. These may be left at the service. Communications to Wright Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020
