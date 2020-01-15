WRIGHT,
Miriam Frances (Biddy):
On Monday 13th January 2020, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Hugh (dec), beloved sister of Ray (dec) and Victor Doe (dec). A celebration of Biddy's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church on Friday, 17th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beattie Home would be appreciated. These may be left at the service. Communications to Wright Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020