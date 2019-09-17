FREEGARD, Miriam Edna:
On 16 September 2019 peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved and wonderful mother of Diane and Bruce. Dearly loved Gran of Tony, Nicola, Sheree, Julie and Judy, and a special Great-Gran. A service for Miriam will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 19 September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Freegard family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2019