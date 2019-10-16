LAURENCE,
Miles Edward (Smiley):
25.4.1941 – 11.10.2019
Cherished husband, dearest friend and darling Smiley of Marion (nee Dickson). Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Julie and Brian, Helen and Ilmars, Graeme and Tanya, and Jenny and Marty. Proud Poppa of Jake and Zara Laurence, Macey, Myles and Curtis Caughley, Celine, Ella and the late Kelsi Pirie. A Private service and interment has taken place in Morrinsville. All communications to the Laurence family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019