BAYLEY, Mildred Hughes
(née Glasgow):
Passed away on September 17th, 2019 after a long illness. She was the loved wife of Robin; a wonderful mother to Alistair and Debby, Nic and Rebecca, and Ruth; and loving Gma of Sophie and Phoebe, Becs and Dameon, Alex, William, and Zachary. No flowers by request. Mildred's family wish to thank the staff of Ward 10 and ICU at Nelson Hospital, and the Nelson Tasman Hospice, for their kindness and care. The funeral service for Mildred will be held at St. Peter's Church, 746 Atawhai Crescent, Atawhai on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019