STUBBINGS,

Michelle Alana:

08.12.1970 - 11.09.2015

Beloved daughter of Colleen. Five years on from your passing, I think back through your years before that, being big sis to your 4 siblings and enjoying life, you had so much love to give. I've seen you come through some raw deals in life and I could only give you all the love and support that a mother could, but when you did find love, you gave it your all. It tears me apart, that when you came up against your biggest battle in life, even with you being so strong and with all our love, we lost you.

So sadly missed by Mum and family.



