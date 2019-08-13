SPEEDY, Michael Weston:
Unexpectedly, on 11 August 2019; aged 60 years. Deeply loved husband of Mary. Adored Dad of Theresa, Georgina and Sarah. Very much loved second son of Bev and Guy, and brother of Dale and Rhonda, Sharon and Richard Laurenson. Loved brother-in-law of Vera and Noel Coxhead, Keith and Margaret Roskam, John and Ange Roskam. Amazing Uncle to Becky, Todd, Sam, Caitlin, Em, Steph, Brad, Nick, Casey, Zhenya, Tash, Matthew, Rebecca, Kate, Tessa, Lucy and Zoe. Funeral details in Wednesday's New Zealand Herald. Messages to Box 36, Ngatea 3541.
