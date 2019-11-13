Michael RHODES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael RHODES.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook St
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

RHODES,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
Mike passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital, on Sunday 10 November 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved son of the late Peter Rhodes, Gwen and Jack Cunningham. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Pete, Richard, Joseen and Allan Smith. Dearly loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews, too many to name. A service to farewell Mike will be held on Saturday 16 November at 11.00am in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton, followed by a private cremation. All communications please, to Mike's Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.