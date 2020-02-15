PETLEY, Michael Marshall:
Went off to sleep peacefully at home in Manakau on 13th February 2020. Adored and treasured best friend and husband of Sally (nee Miratana). Cherished father of Gary and Aria, Lance and Rowena, Sharon and the late Lloyd Ramanui, Martyn and Tayelva, Tracey and Nga Ratu, Gina and Nigel Smith, and Lisa and Mark Davis. Forever missed and loved by all his Mokopuna. Loved brother of Anne and the late Mick Hill, Charlie and Val (dec), Mavis and Trevor Berg (dec), Violet and Tahi Tarei (dec), Dougy and Annette (dec), and Audrey (dec) and all his nieces and nephews. Marshall will lay at Wehiwehi Marae from Saturday afternoon until his service at the Marae on Monday 17th February at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Manakau Cemetery. All enquiries to Tess 0272299622 and Gary 0274836809.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2020