PAIGE (McGANN),
Michael John Patrick:
On 26th September 2019. Aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Misty (Lynne), loved first son of Matilda Keane, cherished stepfather of Paul and Tina Pepperell and step-grandfather of Jordan, Ella, Winter and Lucas.
Promoted to Glory
- Safe in the arms of Jesus. John 3:16.
A memorial service, a celebration of Mick's life, will be held on Friday 4th October, at 2.00pm, at All Saints Community Church, 191 Sandwich Road, St Andrews, Hamilton. No flowers thank you. Funeral Director Simply Cremations. Communications to Misty at 0211 448 988.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019