KENNEDY, Michael Edward:
Passed away Thursday 20 June 2019 at home in Te Kauwhata. Dearly loved husband of Rose Kennedy (nee: de Thierry) and loved father to Te Rau Aroha Kennedy. Michael will be laying in state at home in Waikare, 384 Waerenga Rd, Te Kauwhata, until his funeral service at the homestead on Tuesday 25 June at 11.00am. The immediate family will then take Michael to Newstead Crematorium where a private karakia will take place, and whanau pani will travel back to the homestead where they would love to share kai hakari with all whanau & friends.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 24, 2019