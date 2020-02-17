JENSEN,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
Peacefully passed away at home with his family at his side on Friday, 14th February 2020. Cherished husband and best friend of Gaylene. Loving and proud father and father-in-law of Kevin, Lance & Rebecca. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Otewa Hall, 929 Otewa Road, Otewa on Friday, the 21st of February 2020 at 11.00am. Garden flowers welcome. Donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Jensen Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Always remembered,
always Loved.
Rest in Peace
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020