Michael JACOMB

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael JACOMB.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Death Notice

JACOMB,
Michael Francis (Jake):
(Rgt. Number 209490, RNZE)The family of Jake wish to advise of his passing, peacefully into the arms of our Lord, on Tuesday 2 June 2020. Loved and remembered always by his family and the many hearts of all who knew him. A service for Jake will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 13 June, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Jacomb Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
logo
Published in Waikato Times from June 6 to June 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.