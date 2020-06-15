HOPKINS,
Michael Leslie (Mike):
Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 10th June 2020, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved father of Theresa and Phil, Bernie and Marie, Karyn and Steve, Shelley and Adel, Peter and Nicki, Rachael and Scott, Annette and Lochlan, Alison and Isaac, and the late Jamie. Loved grandad Mike of 14, and great-granddad of 1.
"Forever fishing with the Heavenly Father."
A Celebration for Mike will be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames, on Thursday 18th June at 11.00am, followed by burial at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Te Arapipi Road, Thames.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2020