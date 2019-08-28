Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Michael Ian (Mike):

Peacefully, in his sleep on 24th August, 2019; aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Dianne, and much loved Dad of Abby and Fraser. Loved son of the late Beth and Fred, and loved brother and uncle of John (deceased) and Alison, Sheryl and Kerry, Donald and Vicky and their families. Much loved and respected son-in-law of Ray and the late Val Gardner. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at The Blue Lagoon, Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga on Saturday 31st August at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland, 1345.







