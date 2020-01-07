Michael HAJDUK

  • "Your at peace now. Rest in peace from all of us xx"
    - Barbara Gyde
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Columba Catholic Church
Rifle Range Road
Hamilton
HAJDUK, Michael Leon:
Passed away peacefully on 1 January 2020. Loved son of the late Leon and Maria. Brother and brother-in-law of Kaz and Kazia Rajwer, John and Ruth, Teresa and the late Richard Hannibal. Loving father of Jamiee and Gina and grandfather of 5 grandchildren. A service for Michael will be held at St Columba Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton on Thursday, 9 January 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hajduk family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 7, 2020
