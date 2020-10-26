GRINTER, Michael Alan:
On 23rd October 2020. Aged 32 years. Loving partner of Carla and step father of Klias and Tyrone. Much loved son of Marilyn and Mark. Loved brother of Jeff and Steff; Steve and Kat; Laurelle and Tanuj. Awesome uncle of Kaylee and Jake; Cruz; Avani. Grandson of Ann and Graeme; Kath and the late Neville. A farewell for Mike will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday, 28 October at 11.00am. All communications to the Grinter family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2020