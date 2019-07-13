DOVE, Michael William:
Suddenly passed away on Thursday, 11 July 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of 47 years to Nickie. Adored Dad to Tim, Kate, Jamie & Michaela. Proud Poppa and GPop to his 8 grandchildren. Son of the late Ernest and late Patricia, younger brother to Terry. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Gails of Tamahere, 28 Devine Road, Tamahere, on Monday, 15 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Equitherapy or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Dove Family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019