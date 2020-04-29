DOBBYN, Michael Paul:
Passed away suddenly in Laos, 22 April 2020, aged 51. Loved husband of Nam. Beloved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Paula. Dear son of Vada and Matty. Larger then life, Mike will be missed by his siblings and their families: Tim, Daph and Jordan; Brendan, Tim, Conor and Sean; Bernadette, Neil and Matty; Anthony, Vanessa, Daniel and Catherine (RIP); Patrick and Mikella; Gerard, Megan, Owen and Ollie; Sean, Keeley, Matthew and Nyah.
"The song is ended but the melody lingers on."
A cremation has taken place in Laos. Due to the present restrictions, a remembrance gathering will take place at a later date, when Mike's remains can be brought back to NZ.
Rest in peace, Mike.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2020