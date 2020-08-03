BROWNLEE,
Michael Harold John:
18.12.1951 - 22.7.2020
Passed away suddenly on their farm at Umawera. Michael had a private cremation on 26 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved father of Michelle, Herbert, Aaliyah & Jessiah; Shivaun, Dan, Deacin & 2.5; Kendra, Duane & Payton; Thomia & Cody. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Murray, Judy & families, and Owen, Dianne & families.
Mike's Irish humour will be sadly missed and he will be forever in our hearts. Xxx
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 3, 2020