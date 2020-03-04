Michael BROWNE

Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Waiatarua Mercy Parklands
12 Umere Crescent
Ellerslie
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
Death Notice

BROWNE, Michael Neville
(Rev Monsignor):
On Monday 2nd March 2020, at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, Ellerslie, Auckland. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved son of the late Neville & Catherine Browne. Loved brother of Mary Ryan (dec), Sister Margaret rsm, Sister Agnes rsm, Bishop Denis Browne and the late Father Neville Browne. Loved by all his nieces and nephew. Beloved brother priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie, on Thursday morning 5th March at 11.30am. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Friday 6th March at 12.05pm, followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
'May he rest in peace'

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2020
