BROWNE, Michael Neville
(Rev Monsignor):
On Monday 2nd March 2020, at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, Ellerslie, Auckland. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved son of the late Neville & Catherine Browne. Loved brother of Mary Ryan (dec), Sister Margaret rsm, Sister Agnes rsm, Bishop Denis Browne and the late Father Neville Browne. Loved by all his nieces and nephew. Beloved brother priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie, on Thursday morning 5th March at 11.30am. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Friday 6th March at 12.05pm, followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
'May he rest in peace'
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2020