BENNETT,
Michael Gillan Oldham
(Mike):
On Thursday 18 July 2019, peacefully with family at his side. Much loved husband and best friend of Kaye. Adored and cherished father of Corrin and the late Taree. Great mate to his grandson Phelix. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
'Always in our hearts'
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Glenview Club, 211 Peacockes Road, Hamilton on Monday 22 July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Bennett family C/-PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019