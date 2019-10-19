BAKER,
Michael William (Mike):
Passed away on Saturday, 12th October 2019. A loving husband to Julie and a fantastic father to Dannielle, Aaron and Leah. Adored son of Barrie & Dianne, and brother of Louise.
"Forever loved, and eternally in our hearts."
Following Mike's wishes a private cremation has been held. In memory of Mike, the family would appreciate donations made to The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter. All communications to the Baker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2019