BRANNEN,
Meta (nee Magee):
Passed away on July 15, 2019, aged 99 years, just shy of her 100th Birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Hance Brannen. Loved mother of Joanne Tomlinson and Norma Brannen Hewkin. Loved Nana of Kristine Shand and James Shand. Loved Grand-Nana of Georgia and Danielle O'Driscoll. A Memorial Service for Meta will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 14 September 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Brannen family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 7, 2019