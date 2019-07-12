Meryl RAMSDALE

Guest Book
  • "our thoughts are with the family at this time.Remembering a..."
    - Darren & Linda Peters
  • "Take comfort in knowing you have another guardian angel to..."
    - Kathy Newton
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

RAMSDALE, Meryl Field:
Peacefully at Riverside Lifecare, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill for 39 years. Dearly loved mother of Philip, And Stuart. Loved Grandma of Kate, Angie, Baden, Celina; Amy, Anna, Liam, and Abbie, and her great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Belle and Baden Moverley. Sister of Merna, and the late Elaine, Claribel, Nev, Max, and Lyn. All messages to the Ramsdale Family may be sent c/-172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A graveside service to celebrate Meryl's life will be held at Hautapu Cemetery, Victoria Road, Cambridge, on Saturday 13 July 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.