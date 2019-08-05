McDIVITT,
Mervyn Rex (Rex):
Rex passed away peacefully on Wednesday 31 July 2019 surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Peggy for 62 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Susan and the late Brian, Russell & Teresa, Jo and Tony. Special Grandpa of Brendan and Kirsty; Aidan, Sjaan and, Mitchell; Hannah and Megan. Great-Grandpa of Brock, Zack and Indie-Rose. A private family service celebrating Rex's life has been held. All communications to the McDivitt Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2019