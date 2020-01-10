JONES,
Mervyn Joseph (Bill):
On Tuesday 7th January 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Jones. Loved father of Paul & Denise, Gary & Christine, and cherished poppa of Natalie, Rochelle, Scott, Danielle, Haylee, Donna, Brendon, Melanie, Allan, Kyle, Tania, and great-poppa to 15 great-grandchildren. All communications to The Jones Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at St Francis Co-operating Church, 92 Mansel Avenue, Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. (All Welcome).
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020