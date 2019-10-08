JEFFERIS, Mervyn Walter:
11.9.1926 - 5.10.2019
Died peacefully in his sleep at home, Matangi. Dearly loved father of Trevor and Vaughn Jefferis, stepfather of Graeme, and the late Barry Lee, father-in-law of Maria Jefferis and Collette Lee, loved grandfather of Tim and Sam Jefferis, Debbie, Shane, Patria and Stacey Lee, and Brent Johnson. The Jefferis and Lee families wish to invite family and friends to join them at Merv's home (375 Tauwhare Road, Matangi, Hamilton), on Friday 11 October at 1.00pm for an opportunity to share memories of our time with Merv. Light refreshments will be available. All are welcome.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019