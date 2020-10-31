HARRIS, Mervyn Ronald:
12.4.1929 - 28.10.2020
Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness. Loved husband of his late wife Ethel (nee Henry). Treasured father of Michael, Glenda and Wayne, and Lolo to Samantha, Brittany, Joshua and Jordon. Also respected Uncle/Koro to Namu, Ephraim and Waiaria. Your younger moko never got to know you dad, Tamia, Pianika and Devin, but they will hear the stories.
Fly high dad,
mum is waiting for you.
Arrangements: Monday 3/11 Private cremation; Sunday 8/11 1.00pm Gathering at dad's for whanau and friends, one last session with him in his garden: Wednesday 18/11 Burial service at 1.00pm Taupiri Lawn Cemetery, Gordonton Road.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2020