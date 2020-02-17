Merle WYLLIE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

WYLLIE, Merle:
Passed away peacefully on 15th February 2020, in her 88th year. Loving wife of the late Rex. Cherished mother of Allan and Sally, Jill and Dave Wilding, Doug and Fiona, Lou and Kate. Grandma to 11 and great-grandma Merle to 12. A celebration service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 21st February at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wyllie family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
