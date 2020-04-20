Merle PARKINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle PARKINSON.
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

PARKINSON,
Merle (nee Stent):
Passed away on Saturday, 18th April 2020, at her residence at Aparangi, Te Kauwhata, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glen Parkinson and Lynette Gilby (Whitianga), Chris and Brian White (Te Kauwhata), Anna and Alan Andrews (Te Kauwhata), and the late Bruce. Cherished Nana of Jann (deceased), Rachel (deceased), and Rebecca, Michael, Alex, Benjamin and Alistair and her 12 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the Staff and Nurses at the Aparangi Retirement Home for their care and support of Mum over the years. Due to the present circumstances a Memorial Service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Parkinson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.