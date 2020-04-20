PARKINSON,
Merle (nee Stent):
Passed away on Saturday, 18th April 2020, at her residence at Aparangi, Te Kauwhata, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glen Parkinson and Lynette Gilby (Whitianga), Chris and Brian White (Te Kauwhata), Anna and Alan Andrews (Te Kauwhata), and the late Bruce. Cherished Nana of Jann (deceased), Rachel (deceased), and Rebecca, Michael, Alex, Benjamin and Alistair and her 12 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the Staff and Nurses at the Aparangi Retirement Home for their care and support of Mum over the years. Due to the present circumstances a Memorial Service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Parkinson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2020