O'TOOLE, Merle Irene:
Passed away 15 years ago, on December 18th 2004. Sadly missed, but dearly loved by husband Michael and family, Andrew and Jackie, Stephen, Suzanne and Arron, and David (deceased), and all the grandchildren. Also Raewyn and Neil, sister Sheila and John (deceased), also Shannon (deceased).
If tears could build a stairway and heartache make a lane,
I'd walk the path to Heaven and bring you back again.
Another link has been broken and nothing seems the same
But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
Rest in Peace
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 18, 2019