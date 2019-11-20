Merle MARR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle MARR.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Woodside Estate Function Centre
130-132 Woodside Road, RD4
Matangi
View Map
Death Notice

MARR, Merle Phyllis:
Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019, surrounded by family at Cascades, Hamilton. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave (dec). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Kevin & Judi, Denise, Raewyn & Martyn. Loved Nana of Chris & Jemma, Brooke & Todd, Matthew & Antionette, Sam, Keegan, Liam, Cameron and Daniel. Great-Nana of Scarlett and Madison. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Woodside Estate Function Centre, 130-132 Woodside Road, RD4, Matangi, on Monday, 25 November 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.