MARR, Merle Phyllis:
Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019, surrounded by family at Cascades, Hamilton. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave (dec). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Kevin & Judi, Denise, Raewyn & Martyn. Loved Nana of Chris & Jemma, Brooke & Todd, Matthew & Antionette, Sam, Keegan, Liam, Cameron and Daniel. Great-Nana of Scarlett and Madison. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Woodside Estate Function Centre, 130-132 Woodside Road, RD4, Matangi, on Monday, 25 November 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2019