BAIN, Melville Alexander:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 26th July 2020. Faithful and loving husband to Ruth for 51 years. Dearly loved father of Naomi and Quentin; James and Maria; Richard and Elisha; Alastair and Brenda. Adored Grandad to Ben and Briah; Liam and Savannah; Chelsea, Jake, Sam, Hunter, and Emily; Max and Elliette. A service for Melville will be held at The Gordonton Community Hall on Thursday, 30 July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Gordonton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the NZ Blood Service, Private Bag 92-071, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bain family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from July 28 to July 30, 2020