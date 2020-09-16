PENTELOW,
Melva Beverley Dawn:
Passed away peacefully at Lifecare Cambridge on Monday, 14th September 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye & Dick. Adored Nana of Janine, Kylie, Craig and Big Nana to Layne, Emma and Lacey. Family and close friends will be celebrating Melva's life at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Friday, 18th September 2020, at 1.00pm. Donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Pentelow Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2020