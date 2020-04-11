HANSEN, Melba Fay:
Passed away at Hilda Ross, Hamilton, on Wednesday 8th April 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and John Mathias (Hamilton). Treasured Grandmama Fay/Gma of Simon Bartlett (Wn), Emma Bartlett and Ian Rizzo (Melbourne), and Keegan Bartlett (Melbourne). Best mate and special Great-Grandma of Bailey Redshaw Bartlett and Jackson and Sienna Rizzo. Due to Covid 19 lockdown, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Melba Fay's life at a later date. Many thanks to the staff of the Special Care Unit, at Hida Ross for your support over the latter years.
'A loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother'
For those wishing to attend, all communications to the Hansen family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 11, 2020