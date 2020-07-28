ROTHWELL,
Maxine Lorraine:
DOB: May 4th 1939
Much loved mother of David and daughter-in-law Danielle, and grandchildren Hudson and Maddison. Much loved sister of Keith, Robin, David & Sharree. Loved also by nieces, nephews, cousins and families. Maxine has in the past expressed her desire to have a chat with her mum & dad, David & Enid Hill (both dec). This at long last has been resolved.
We all miss you so much Maxine, much love and rest in peace.
A service will be held at White Lady Funerals, 182 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt, QLD, 4870
Published in Waikato Times from July 28 to July 29, 2020