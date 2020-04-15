MOON, Mavis Rita:
On Friday 10th April 2020, peacefully at Cascades Rest Home and Hospital. Aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Mandy. Loved nana of Hagen and Jenna. As per her wishes there will be a memorial gathering on her loved Kapiti Coast later in the year. Thanks to the staff and management of Cascades for their care and support over the time she was with them. Communications please to the Moon family C/- G. Moon, 56 Robertson Rd, RD 9, Hamilton 3289.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020