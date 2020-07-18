HAYES, Mavis Myrtle
(Maisie) (nee Hartstone):
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Steve, Rob and Donna. Grandmother of Nathan and Gina, Clayton and Estelle, and Cameron and Chelsea, Alisa, Kerry and Tash and her 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Aunty Barbara and staff at Summerset Down the Lane. A service for Maisie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hayes family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020