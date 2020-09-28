SUTTON, Maurice Stanley:
16.03.1927 - 25.09.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and loving family at home in Tauranga on 25th September 2020, aged 93 and 6 months. Dearly beloved husband to Patricia for 67 years. Loving father to Susan, Richard and Michael. Father-in-law to Michael, Phyllis (dec) and Monica. Much loved Grandfather to Jesse, Lucas, Benjamin, Daniel, Aleena, and Teigan. Brother to Charles (dec) Betty and Myrna. We are so grateful for your loving support and we will always admire your courage and strength.
"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and forever dear."
Rest in Peace.
A celebration of Maurice's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 2 October 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers Donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Sutton Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020