SMITH,
Maurice Kelvin (Kelly):
11 September 1946 -
9 January 2020
Best friend and husband of Nina, father of Sara and Rachael and father-in-law of Matt. Brother to Terri, Tim and Tony, and brother-in-law to Teresa.
Golf legend, quiz master and bad joke teller supreme.
As per his wishes, a private cremation will take place. A Memorial service will be at Morrinsville Golf Club on Thursday, 16th January 2020, in the afternoon (time tbc). All communications to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Morrinsville Cancer Society.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 13, 2020