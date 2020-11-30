LEONARD,
Maurice Earle (Spot):
Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on 27th November 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Brenda. Much loved Dad of Meryll and Ross, Jeff and Anne, cherished Poppa/Granddad of Aidan, Samantha, Declan, Kayla, Isaac and Joseph. A celebration of Maurice's life will be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, Willoughby Street, Thames, on Thursday 3rd December, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: [email protected]; or: [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 30, 2020