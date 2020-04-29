Maurice GREENE (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We had the wonderful pleasure of meeting the Great Man once..."
  • "Prayers and thoughts to you Tony and your gorgeous mum...."
  • "On behalf of Jimmy and Doreen Hill - we are sending our..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all on reading of Mr Greene's..."
    - Anne Moltzen
  • "Prayers and thoughts to you Tony and your gorgeous mum..."
Death Notice

GREENE,
Maurice Patrick (Fish):
21.8.1932 - 27.4.2020
Beloved husband of Gabrielle. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Mark & Stace, Tim, Tony & Joy, John & Debbie, Danny & Sandra, Andrew & Marian. Loved Grandad of 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A proud Marist man for a lifetime.
'Our Sundays will never be the same.'
A private family service for Maurice will be held with a Memorial Service at a later date. Correspondence to the Greene Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.