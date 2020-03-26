GERRAND,
Maurice James: QSM
Rgt. No. 457911 Trooper, NZ Army. Peacefully slipped away 24 March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Val for 62 years. Adored dad and father-in-law of Andrea & Darryl Brown, Vivienne & John Rakels. Cherished Grandad of Thomas, Ben, Todd, Ryan and Rosie. Respected Step-Grandad and friend of Patrick & Jo, Teresa & John.
"Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others, cannot keep it from themselves"
Due to Government restrictions a private cremation will be held and will be followed by a celebration of Maurice's life at a later date. All communications to the Gerrand Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
"We have a hero and we
call him Dad"
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 26, 2020