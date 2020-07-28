CROSBY, Maurice Patrick:
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross, Hamilton on the 25th of July 2020 at 9.15pm. Loved son of late Des & Joan Crosby. Loved partner of the late Jasmine. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Imelda & Ian, Carol & David, Kevin & Margaret, Gary & Mary, Rona & John in Australia, Paul & Tracey, Patrick & Kay and the late Nolene & Pam. Loved uncle of all his nieces & nephews. Back with Mum & Dad. Beautiful upbringing in Horotiu. Thank you very much to Thames Hospital, Waikato Hospital and Hilda Ross Care from all our Whanau. Service to be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, 29th July at The Simplicity Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Amene
Published in Waikato Times from July 28 to July 29, 2020