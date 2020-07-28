CROSBY, Maurice Patrick:
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross, Hamilton on 25th July 2020, at 9.15pm. Loved son of the late Des & Joan Crosby. Loved partner of the late Jasmine. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Imelda & Ian, Carol & David, Kevin & Margaret, Gary & Mary, Rona & John in Australia, Paul & Tracey, Patrick & Kay, and the late Nolene & Pam. Loved uncle of all his nieces & Nephews. Back with Mum & Dad. Beautiful upbringing in Horotiu. Thank you very much to Thames Hospital, Waikato Hospital and Hilda Ross Care from all our whanau. Funeral Service to held at the Simplicity Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton at 11.00am. Amene.
Published in Waikato Times on July 28, 2020