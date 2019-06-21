BATES, Maurice James:
19.11.28 - 19.6.19
Passed away peacefully at home on 19th June 2019 - 90 years young! Loved husband of the late Lola and treasured dad and father-in-law of Gavin & Anne, Karen & Badger, Stephen (deceased) & Rhonda, and Gary (deceased). Loving poppa to his 8 grandchildren and 6.5 great-grandchildren.
One of life's true gentlemen, will be sadly missed by us all.
A service for Maurie will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short Street, Matamata on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 1pm thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St John's Ambulance Service. All correspondence to Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on June 21, 2019