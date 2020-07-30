Maureen TURNER

Guest Book
  • "Rip Mormor, Our chats and laughs over the years at the..."
    - Tarsh Gedge
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Bruce.Love..."
  • "we have lost a great sister and sister- in- law RIP HOWARD..."
    - HOWARD HASSALL
  • "sorry to hear of the passing of Maureen,she was a great..."
    - HOWARD HASSALL
Service Information
Ormsby Family Funerals
34 Turongo Street
Otorohanga, Waikato
078737953
Service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Otorohanga Workingmen's Club
Death Notice

TURNER, Maureen Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice, surrounded by her family, on 27th July 2020. Faithful and loving wife to Bruce for 24 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan Allen and Greg Heaslip, Rachell and Stephen Toner, Isha and Paul Fleming, and Leah Turner. Adored Nan of Jesse and Lisa, Danielle and Jordan, Jade, Ryan and Sarah, Zane and Sam, Chrystal and Trey, Savanna and Thomas, Shyden and Maycin. Special great-Nan of seven. A service for Maureen will be held on Saturday 1st August 2020, 1.00pm at the Otorohanga Workingmen's Club, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and click Donate Now, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family, c/- Ormsby Family Funerals, 34 Turongo St, Otorohanga.
Ormsby Family Funerals
0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on July 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.