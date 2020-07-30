TURNER, Maureen Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice, surrounded by her family, on 27th July 2020. Faithful and loving wife to Bruce for 24 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan Allen and Greg Heaslip, Rachell and Stephen Toner, Isha and Paul Fleming, and Leah Turner. Adored Nan of Jesse and Lisa, Danielle and Jordan, Jade, Ryan and Sarah, Zane and Sam, Chrystal and Trey, Savanna and Thomas, Shyden and Maycin. Special great-Nan of seven. A service for Maureen will be held on Saturday 1st August 2020, 1.00pm at the Otorohanga Workingmen's Club, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and click Donate Now, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family, c/- Ormsby Family Funerals, 34 Turongo St, Otorohanga.
Ormsby Family Funerals
0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on July 30, 2020