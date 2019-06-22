TAYLOR,

Maureen Doris (nee Wade):

19.4.1929 - 7.6.2019

On 7th June 2019, at Summerset Down the Lane, aged 90 years. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Carol and Kevin Mills, Neil, Elaine Van der Hulst, Yvonne and Stuart Babe, Janet and Eddie Salvatierra. Loved Grandma of Shannon and Amanda, Damien and Regan, Sarsha and Scott, Bevin, Anita and Keith, Jonathan and Renae, Ben and Pippa (Brisbane), Renee and Rob (Melbourne), Graeme, Corey. Loved Great-Grandma of Dylan, Mia, Ashlee, Shade, Isla, Haswell, Jayden, Ellie, Ashton, Isabel, Finn, Kyan, Lily, Kenzie.

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

May the rain fall softly upon your fields

May the winds of love blow softly and whisper

For you to hear that we will always love you

And forever keep you near

A Memorial Service for Maureen will be held at the Woodside Estate, Woodside Road, Matangi, on Tuesday 25th June, at 11.30am. A big heartfelt thank you to Summerset for their love and care of mum for the past 2 years. All correspondence to the Taylor Family, C/- PO Box 15563, Dinsdale, Hamilton.





