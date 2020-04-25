MARTIN, Maureen Isabel
(formerly Jack, nee Mulcahy):
Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home on Thursday, 23rd April 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of Jack (Cambridge). Loved mother of Trevor & Andrea Jack (Adelaide), Dianne & Graham Burndred (Whitianga), Robyn & Peter Jones (Cambridge), and Grant & Lynette Jack (Cairns). Loved Grandmother of 10, Great-Grandmother of 7 and Great-Great-Grandmother of 1. Thank you to the lovely staff at St Kilda for your wonderful care. A private cremation has been held. A very informal celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to The Martin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 25, 2020